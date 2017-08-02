Miley Cyrus Reveals the Marriage Lessons She's Learned From Her Parents: 'Grow, Evolve, Change'

Miley Cyrus is surrounded by love… and tremendous talent.

The "Malibu" singer stuns on the cover of Cosmopolitan's September issue, rocking a strapless denim one-piece and bouncy curls. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, she gets candid on fashion regrets, what it's like having Dolly Parton as a godmother and the lessons she's learned about marriage from her parents, Tish and Billy Ray.



Ever since Cyrus got back together with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, the two haven't been able to stop packing on the PDA and gushing over one another. The 24-year-old singer says she learned a lot about love by simply watching her parents.

"Nothing and no one stays the same," she says. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Parton is another person Cyrus has always looked up to growing up, especially when it comes to style. The blond beauty says "having access to her closet" is the best part about having her as her godmother.

But all jokes aside, she loves "watching the way [Dolly] treats people with love and respect."

"Always a reminder to me and my family of what is important," she adds. "Never let success change your heart."

Cyrus also talked to Cosmopolitan about her favorite and least favorite looks she's ever worn on a red carpet.

Her best? "2015 VMAs! Versace!"

As for her worst, she says "pretty much [anything from] 2008-2013."

"The Grammys were rough and tough for me," she adds. "Yikes!"

