Suge Knight Indicted for Threatening 'Straight Outta Compton' Director F. Gary Gray, Pleads Not Guilty



Former hip hop mogul Suge Knight was indicted by a Los Angeles County grand jury on a charge of threatening the life of Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

The 52-year-old Death Row Records co-founder, whose real name is Marion Knight, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to the crime of making criminal threats against the filmmaker.



Court documents obtained by ET state that the alleged incident occurred on Aug. 8, 2014, shortly after filming began on Straight Outta Compton. The indictment claims that Knight "did willfully and unlawfully threaten to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray, with the specific intent that the statement be taken as a threat."

In the 2015 biopic -- which depicts the career and explosive popularity of the rap group NWA in the late '80s and early '90s -- actor R. Marcos Taylor plays Knight, who is portrayed, in part, as violent and dangerous.



It is alleged in the indictment that the threat Knight made toward Gray was "so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific as to convey to [Gray] a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution."

Knight is currently awaiting trial for the murder of Terry Carter and the attempted murder of Cle "Bone" Sloan, following an incident in January 2015 when Knight and the two men got into a brief conflict in a parking lot in Compton, which allegedly culminated in Knight striking both men with his car.



Knight pleaded not guilty to both charges. His trial will take place next year.



