Ashley Monroe and John Danks Welcome First Child!

And a baby makes three!

Country star Ashley Monroe and her husband, John Danks, have officially welcomed their first child, a baby boy.



WATCH: Miranda Lambert's Best Friend Ashley Monroe Gives Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Seal of Approval

The Pistol Annies singer revealed the news via Instagram and Twitter on Friday, posting a series of pics of her precious family.

"Welcome to the world, love of my life," she wrote. "Dalton William Danks. ❤"

Welcome to the world, love of my life. Dalton William Danks. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MddiMIEwWw — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) August 4, 2017

Monroe, 30, and Danks, 32, tied the knot in Walland, Tennessee, on Oct. 24, 2013, with help from Monroe's bandmate and pal, Miranda Lambert. The blond beauty announced she was pregnant last Christmas, captioning a pic of her sonogram, "Best present ever."

"Merry Christmas everyone," she added. "So many new things coming in 2017!! ❤"

Congrats to the happy couple!



WATCH: Ashley Monroe Opens Up About BFF Miranda Lambert: 'She's a Very Brave Person'

Related Gallery