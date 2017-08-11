EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Harris Teases the ‘Stitchers’ Season Finale That Will Leave You 'Screaming at Your TV'

As the season three finale of Freeform’s Stitchers quickly approaches, fans can be sure of one thing: they will get answers.

“It gives us the answers we have been wanting,” Kyle Harris, who plays Cameron, tells ET about the impending finale.

The series follows a government agency where people can “stitch” into the memories of individuals recently killed to investigate their unsolved murders.

“This season finale is a culmination of all the mythology that we have been watching throughout these first three seasons,” Harris explains. “Everything that has to do with the purpose of the program, who picks the stitch cases, what is going on with Kirsten’s parents, all of that comes to a head.”

In the episode, titled “Maternis,” Kirsten (Emma Ishta) must perform the most important stitch of her life with the help of an unlikely source, her father (guest star C. Thomas Howell).

In the promo, it appears the team will attempt to stitch into Kirsten’s mother. There is just one problem: she’s still alive.

“This is the stitch of all stitches,” Harris teases. “We are going into somewhat uncharted territory.”

While getting answers to fans’ burning questions is enticing, the question on everyone’s mind is, will Kirsten and Cameron get their happy ending?

The couple, dubbed #Camsten by loyal followers, finally took things to the next level when they started dating this season after years of will-they, won’t-they angst. However, things weren’t picture perfect from there, as it was soon discovered that the more physically intimate the characters got with one another, the more Kirsten’s ability to stitch became impaired. Typical work place conflict, right?

Thankfully, at the end of last week’s episode, best pal Linus (Ritesh Rajan) created a working oxytocin filter that allows the couple to finally get physical. And they wasted no time, ending the episode with a steamy no holds barred hookup session.

So, it seems Kirsten and Cameron will actually be happy for now.

“For a moment,” Harris confesses. “You kind of find out early in the finale episode that they are not out of the woods just yet.”

“The oxytocin filter is not fool proof and we are left with some complications from that,” he adds.

If nothing else, Harris’ own personal love life is thriving in the midst of his television character’s turmoil.

The actor recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Stefanie Brown. “It was pretty magical,” Harris says of the proposal. “It was 12 years in the making, so I think it lived up to the time waited.”

Ishta, who has been married since 2012, welcomed her son, Torin, last June after wrapping the show’s second season.

If only Cameron and Kirsten could take some love advice from their real-life counterparts!

With the series’ fate still undetermined (a season four pickup has yet to be announced), fans can expect some closure in the finale.

“It is 100% the heart-wrenching moment you think could be the end,” Harris says before dropping one major tease for the finale: “Then you see the final scene and you are screaming at your TV as to what this all means."

“There’s a big giant cliffhanger twist at the end that leaves us asking even more questions that would propel us into what I think would be the best season yet,” he adds.

“If this were to be a series finale, you would have some very angry teenage girls,” Harris says. "The twist is so poignant, the cast was tipping their hats to our showrunner for this one. None of us saw this one coming and we’re all very excited to see where it goes.”

Just where would Harris like to see the series go?

“I would love to see the stitchers program go public, so you can play the fun of them being a little bit of celebrities,” he muses. “I would also love the consequences of could it possibly fall into the wrong hands and what that means if it does.”

Sounds interesting enough! All that’s needed is a season four pickup. Freeform, what are you waiting for?

The season three finale of Stitchers airs this Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.