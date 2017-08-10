Princes William and Harry Open Up About New Princess Diana Documentary: 'We Owe It to Her'

Princes William and Harry are sharing more of their mother's story.

The royals revisit the week following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in the BBC-commissioned special, Diana, 7 Days.

The two-hour documentary reflects on the tumultuous week after Diana's Aug. 31, 1997 death, and how the tragedy affected the world. William and Harry, as well as other family members, close friends, political figures and journalists -- including Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell, Earl Spencer and Lady Sarah McCorquodale -- also speak on camera about Diana.

“Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her … I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn’t protect her," William said in a statement. "We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was. Do our duties as sons in protecting her."

"When she died there was such an outpour of emotion and love which was quite shocking. It was beautiful at the same time, and it was amazing now looking back at it," Harry added. "It was amazing that our mother had such a huge effect on so many people."

"When you’re that young and something like that happens to you, I think it’s lodged in here, there, wherever -- in your heart, in your head and it stays there for a very, very long time," he continued. "I think it’s never going to be easy for the two of us to talk about our mother, but 20 years on seems like a good time to remind people of the difference that she made, not just to the Royal Family but also to the world.”

Diana, 7 Days, directed by Henry Singer, will air on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

William and Harry also opened up about their last conversation with their mother in last month's HBO special, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

