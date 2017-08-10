Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford Split Due to 'Infidelity Issues'

Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford are going their separate ways.

The Basketball Wives star and her baseball player fiance have split, Lozada's rep confirms to ET.

According to Lozada's rep, the couple broke up because of "infidelity issues" in February, but are focused on co-parenting and raising their 3-year-old son, Carl Jr.

"Evelyn and Carl remain friends," the rep adds.

Lozada, who married and divorced Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson in 2012, began dating Crawford in 2013, and the two became engaged in December of that year.

ET sat down with Lozada in 2015, where she opened up about her relationship with Crawford and their recent miscarriage.

Reporting by Latifah Muhammad.