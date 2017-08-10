Victoria Beckham and Family Take Over the 'Modern Family' Set: 'Dunphys Are Out, Beckhams Moved In'

The Dunphys are out, and the Beckhams are in!

Looks like there's a new modern family in the building. On Thursday, Victoria Beckham shared a cute pic of herself with husband David Beckham, her kids -- sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper -- and Jesse Tyler Ferguson visiting the Modern Family set.

"Dunphys are out, the Beckhams moved in. The new modern family! #DavidDunphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler 😂 @davidbeckham X VB," the 43-year-old fashion designer wrote on Instagram alongside a silly pic of all of them in the Dunphy living room.

Ferguson also reposted the pic, adding, "The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! ❤️."

ET recently spoke with the Beckhams' eldest son, 18-year-old Brooklyn, about his new photography book, What I See, and how he began taking pictures.

"I just started carrying it everywhere with me, posting on my Instagram," Brooklyn shared. "And then I just really enjoyed it and I found out I was pretty good at it. So I just stuck with it."

For more on Brooklyn's No. 1 passion and what it's like growing up a Beckham