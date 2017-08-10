Mariah Carey Dresses Up as a Pirate With Twins During Boat Ride - See the Cute Pics!

It's a pirate's life for Mimi!

Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Thursdsay to share cute pics of herself dressed up as a pirate with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"Treasure hunt!!!," she wrote alongside one pic of herself and her 6-year-old kids in costume.

"Pirates of the boat ⚓🚢⚔💰," Carey captioned another snap.

ET caught up with the singer at her Hollywood Bowl concert last week, where she gushed about the twins' love for the spotlight after they joined her onstage for her performance of "Always Be My Baby."

"Roc and Roe love being on the stage," Carey revealed. "The other day I was teaching miss Monroe 'You Will Always Be A Part Of Me,' and just singing that to her."

"She has a really good ear, so she was she was learning it, but I don't know if she could hear herself onstage," she admitted.

