EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Simmons Dishes On Boyfriend Mike Wayans, Why They're Not Ready For More Kids

Vanessa Simmons is taking on motherhood with style.

The 34-year-old fashionista, who recently launched the clothing line Bad Butterfly, dished to ET about her 3-year-old daughter Ava, with boyfriend Mike Wayans, and why they’re not ready to expand the family anytime soon.

"Dealing with a 3 year old is very challenging, but I think eventually yes [we will have more kids] after Mike and I tie the knot," the Growing Up Hip Hop star shared with ET’s Courtney Tezeno on Tuesday.

Although Wayans, 32, hasn't popped the question, the lovebirds have talked about getting engaged. And when it comes to successfully parenting, Simmons stressed how important it is to communicate with each other.

"That's the biggest thing. Just making sure we're on the same page and communication," she said. "Especially with a 3-year-old. Organization is key."

In season three of GUHH, fans will see another aspect of her family life as she muddles through a rough patch with her younger sister, Angela. The once inseparable siblings grew emotionally "distant" after Angela gave birth to her nearly 1-year-old son, Sutton, but Vanessa now admits to being "overly sensitive" about the situation.

"We're in a great space," she said of her current relationship with Angela. "I think a few months ago [when we were filming the show] she was settling in to becoming a mom and trying to get back into work. I know from experience with my daughter that it can get hard, but I was just being a big sister and being like 'hey don't forget about me over here.' I need my sister, so that’s what that was. I think I was being a little overly sensitive."

She also couldn't stop gushing about Sutton, and her niece, Mia, who is the daughter of her younger brother, JoJo.

"I love that our kids are close in age and get to grow up together," Simmons said. "And we get to share those experiences together."

Still, Simmons misses the “sisterly bond” that she and Angela shared before motherhood, back when they worked on their successful Pastry sneaker line.

"We were always together and we even lived together," she recalled. "So I definitely miss those times but I'm enjoying us as mothers now and the maturity and growth we've both had. It’s a cool time to go through too. Growing up, having our kids grow up together. It’s like a whole new chapter for us essentially."

In fact, sisters are working on relaunching their Pastry in 2018, and she's even open to the idea of a potential reboot of the family's MTV reality show Run's House.

Until then, fans can watch the Simmons sisters when Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

