Kylie Jenner Celebrates 20th Birthday in Lace Lingerie and Pink Wig

Kylie Jenner is ringing in her 20th birthday with a brand new look!

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sexy snap of herself posing in lace lingerie and a pink wig.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Turns 20! See the Sweet Birthday Messages From Kendall, Kim, Khloe & More!

"20 ⭐️," Jenner captioned the pic.

20 ⭐️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line Has Made a Staggering $420 Million, Could Be a Billion Dollar Company by 2022

The Life of Kylie star celebrated the end of her teenage years with a surprise party thrown by her famous family and friends.

See pics from the soiree -- including Jenner's hilarious cake and ice sculpture of her booty -- in the video below.