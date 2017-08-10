Antonio Banderas Celebrates 57th Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pic

Happy birthday, Antonio Banderas!
The actor turned 57 years old on Thursday, and celebrated with a sweet throwback pic from one of his first birthdays.
"So grateful for your birthday wishes and kind gestures. The real gift is to have you close. Thanks!," Banderas wrote alongside the shot. " Photo of my birthday more than half a century ago!!!!"
