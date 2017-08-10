NEWS

Antonio Banderas Celebrates 57th Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pic

by Jennifer Drysdale 6:34 PM PDT, August 10, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Happy birthday, Antonio Banderas!

The actor turned 57 years old on Thursday, and celebrated with a sweet throwback pic from one of his first birthdays.

"So grateful for your birthday wishes and kind gestures. The real gift is to have you close. Thanks!," Banderas wrote alongside the shot. " Photo of my birthday more than half a century ago!!!!"

Banderas' ex-wife, Melanie Griffith, celebrated her 60th birthday on Wednesday. See how she rang in another decade in the video below. 

