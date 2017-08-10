Justin Baldoni Praises 'Amazing' Wife Emily, Promises to 'Show Up' for Remainder of Pregnancy

Justin Baldoni is head-over-heels for his wife, Emily.
The Jane the Virgin star took to Instagram on Thursday to share how much he appreciates his lovely lady, who is pregnant with their second child, a boy, and promises to be more present in her last 10 weeks of pregnancy.
"I still can't believe how fast this pregnancy has flown by," the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside a pic of his wife showing off her growing baby bump in a bathing suit. "I often struggle with guilt around how busy these last seven months have been and how I have shown up for Emily and the little guy on this journey compared to her first pregnancy. With Maiya I was sooo present and aware of every little thing. But this time around it's been a bit harder, and in many ways Emily has been on her own (and doing amazing)."
"Hoping to let go of that guilt and really show up these next ten weeks," he continued. "It goes by so fast and this process is such a miracle. Men - take it from me....show up for your partners. If you fail (which inevitably you will) just listen and take it in. Ask how you can be better and then actually do something. Don't just talk about it...do it. So much of the way we think about masculinity is about taking action- but we forget the most important action is showing up and taking steps to improve and become humans. And if we are better humans...we will become better men. #30weekspregnant #10weekstogo #redefinemasculinity #husband #bepresent."
The day before, Baldoni also shared an adorable pic of the two snuggling up and laughing. "I LOVE little moments of gold like this," he captioned the snap. "Our hats blocked our kiss but instead gave us this way better picture."
I LOVE little moments of gold like this. Our hats blocked our kiss but instead gave us this way better picture. This was never meant to be a deep post- but I wonder how much happier we would all be if this silly analogy could be applied toward our every day lives. We want something so we go after it. But if we don't get it it's easy to feel depressed, hopeless and discouraged. But if we flipped it on its head and looked at not getting what we want as a gift that we have yet to open, and found the blessings and the lesson ...wouldn't we be so much happier? Feel free to disagree... this was just a random thought inspired by a silly photo. Take it with a grain of salt. I'm not Rumi 😜❤️
Meanwhile, Emily also dedicated some sweet words to her husband, writing on Instagram on Wednesday, "Wouldn't want to leave footprints with anybody else 💜."
The couple -- who already are parents to 2-year-old daughter Maiya Grace -- announced they were expecting their second child in May. On month later, they revealed in an adorable video that they were going to have a son.
Dear son, This was such a massively profound moment for us… and clearly it hit me hard. But thats ok, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about… in fact emotions are to be celebrated! Tears are good! It’s hard to explain, but I feel like my entire life has been about getting ready for this experience and yet at the same time I feel completely inept and not ready to be a dad again. I’ve learned so much and made so many mistakes and I continue to make them…EVERY DAY! But the more I think about being a father to a you, the more I'm excited to show you and your sister all my imperfections. All the reasons why I don’t know everything or don’t have answers to every problem. To show you that part of being a man is embracing the parts of yourself that you might be ashamed or embarrassed of. And that eventually, the side of us that we want to hide from the world will be the side that our future life partner will love more than anything. I want you to know that while confidence might be important for success, humility is necessary for happiness. I hope to show you over the course of your life, to not only respect women, but to stand up, and empower them in both large and small ways. When no one is watching and there's no reward. To be a true friend to train your eyes like a superpower to see women as humans with souls before you see’s them as objects. I haven’t always been good at this. I fail all the time, and like many men, my lower nature is strong as I’m sure yours will be… but we are only responsible for what we know and I can’t wait to start to try to teach you through my actions what I think it means to be a man today. The best part.. failing is not just a part of the curriculum… it’s necessary. So yeah… thats why I got so emotional my dear son. I can’t wait for you to see this one day and see all the reasons why your daddy was so excited you were going to be born into this crazy, dark, complicated world to a family that is going to love the shit out of you. I might not know you yet little guy, but I am already madly in love with you. I can’t wait to meet you and just know that I am only a few inches a way and I’m praying for you every day. Love, Daddy. #dearson
