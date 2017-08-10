Justin Baldoni Praises 'Amazing' Wife Emily, Promises to 'Show Up' for Remainder of Pregnancy

Justin Baldoni is head-over-heels for his wife, Emily.

The Jane the Virgin star took to Instagram on Thursday to share how much he appreciates his lovely lady, who is pregnant with their second child, a boy, and promises to be more present in her last 10 weeks of pregnancy.

WATCH: 'Jane the Virgin' Star Justin Baldoni and Wife Expecting Second Baby -- See the Adorable Announcement!

"I still can't believe how fast this pregnancy has flown by," the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside a pic of his wife showing off her growing baby bump in a bathing suit. "I often struggle with guilt around how busy these last seven months have been and how I have shown up for Emily and the little guy on this journey compared to her first pregnancy. With Maiya I was sooo present and aware of every little thing. But this time around it's been a bit harder, and in many ways Emily has been on her own (and doing amazing)."

"Hoping to let go of that guilt and really show up these next ten weeks," he continued. "It goes by so fast and this process is such a miracle. Men - take it from me....show up for your partners. If you fail (which inevitably you will) just listen and take it in. Ask how you can be better and then actually do something. Don't just talk about it...do it. So much of the way we think about masculinity is about taking action- but we forget the most important action is showing up and taking steps to improve and become humans. And if we are better humans...we will become better men. #30weekspregnant #10weekstogo #redefinemasculinity #husband #bepresent."

The day before, Baldoni also shared an adorable pic of the two snuggling up and laughing. "I LOVE little moments of gold like this," he captioned the snap. "Our hats blocked our kiss but instead gave us this way better picture."

RELATED: Justin Baldoni Cries Upon Finding Out He's Having a Baby Boy, Pens Emotional Letter to His Son

Meanwhile, Emily also dedicated some sweet words to her husband, writing on Instagram on Wednesday, "Wouldn't want to leave footprints with anybody else 💜."

Wouldn't want to leave footprints with anybody else 💜 @justinbaldoni __________________________________ @stregiskauai #liveexquisite #srconnoisseur A post shared by Emily Baldoni (@emilybaldoni) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

WATCH: 'Jane the Virgin' Hunk Justin Baldoni's Real-Life Epic Marriage Proposal

The couple -- who already are parents to 2-year-old daughter Maiya Grace -- announced they were expecting their second child in May. On month later, they revealed in an adorable video that they were going to have a son.

For more on the proud parents, watch the video below.