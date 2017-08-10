Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Family Pics of Superhero-Themed Pajama Party

Carrie Underwood is a superhero mom!

The 34-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a handful of snaps from her superhero-themed pajama party she had with her husband, Mike Fisher, and 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

"Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house...featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks," Underwood captioned her Instagram slideshow, which featured little Isaiah in a black onesie, a blue cape and mask. The singer also showed off her red cape and mask and Fisher's green crime-fighting look.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with the "Church Bells" singer about possibly expanding her family.

"We're on God's good timing or whatever you might call it," Underwood told ET. "I'm just trying to figure out where life's going to take me next."

