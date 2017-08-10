Aaron Carter Asks Chloe Grace Moretz Out on Date After She Admits He Was Her Childhood Crush

After Chloe Moretz recently revealed that she had a childhood crush on Aaron Carter, the 29-year-old singer took to social media to share his feelings for her as well.

Carter apparently heard about Moretz's comments and decided to reach out to the actress via Twitter on Wednesday to ask her out on a date.

"Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz?" Carter tweeted, along with an article reporting on her remarks. He followed it up with a second message minutes later, asking again: "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual." Moretz has yet to respond.

In a recent interview with Variety, Moretz opened up about her childhood infatuation with the singer, sharing, "When I was 4-years-old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool… And then my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day."

"Who knows? Maybe we’ll meet," she added.

Carter is newly single after he and longtime girlfriend Madison Parker split up on Sunday.