‘Million Dollar Listing: New York’ Star Fredrik Eklund Expecting Twins With Husband Derek Kaplan

Million Dollar Listing: New York star Fredrik Eklund is going to be a dad!

The 40-year-old real estate mogul and his husband, Derek Kaplan, are expecting twins. Eklund took to social media on Thursday to confirm the happy news.

“We've been blessed two times over - we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl!” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute photo of him and Derek kissing.

“It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love,” he continued. “We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes.... We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful.”

Fans of the hit Bravo show got to see the exact moment when Eklund received the joyous news from his husband during the show’s season finale on Thursday. The episode was taped back in April, while the two celebrated Eklund’s birthday in France.

The couple have been very open about their pregnancy journey. In 2015, Eklund revealed that a surrogate who was carrying twins had suffered a miscarriage.

On Thursday, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages from loyal fans. “Wonderful things happen to truly wonderful people...we who love you have witnessed how much you wanted this beautiful dream to come true,” wrote one fan. “Your children are going to be so blessed with the 2 best dads,” expressed another.

