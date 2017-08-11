Kesha Belts Out ‘Praying’ on the ‘Tonight Show’ as Her Album Hits No. 1 Within Hours of Release

Kesha has a lot to celebrate these days! On Thursday, her first album in nearly five years, Rainbow, was released and to celebrate, the 30-year-old singer visited The Tonight Show.



While there, Kesha belted out her new single, “Praying,” for the audience, wearing a feather-covered dress and aqua-colored locks.

She also took part in a fun game of “Password,” teaming up with host Jimmy Fallon to compete with Anthony Anderson and Terry Gross.



But the biggest news of the night came when Kesha checked the iTunes charts. Posting a screenshot of Rainbow at no. 1, she thanked her fans for their support.

OH MY FUCKING GOD ANIMALS I CANT IM CRYING WTF A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

“OH MY F**KING GOD ANIMALS I CANT IM CRYING WTF,” she wrote.



