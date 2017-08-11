Kate Beckinsale Plays ‘Marry, Shag, Kill’ With Co-Stars Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Colin Farrell

Kate Beckinsale is an open book! The 44-year-old actress played “Plead the Fifth” on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and answered two and a half out of the three questions.



First, host Cohen asked Beckinsale to play “Marry, Shag, Kill” with her Pearl Harbor co-stars, Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett, as well as her Total Recall co-star, Colin Farrell.



“That’s quite hard!” she exclaimed. “I’d probably have to shag Colin because I’ve sort of semi-done it onscreen so I feel like it would count. I’d marry Ben, and I’d kill Josh.”

When the audience gasped at her quick response, Beckinsale looked surprised, saying, “Shocking answer!”



Cohen then asked if the rumors were true that she and her Vacancy co-star, Luke Wilson, had some tension because he was allegedly “hungover, late to set, and rude" to her.



“He wasn’t rude to me,” she said, not acknowledging the other accusations. “No, we got on fine. We got on, OK. It was a very intense movie. We were in a very difficult place in our marriage, those characters.”



Finally, Cohen asked about Beckinsale’s previous admission that she had peed in a director’s thermos after the unnamed man had forced her to do a nude scene she didn’t want to do.



“It was a gay hairdresser’s idea,” she declared, not giving up the director’s name.



For more from Beckinsale, watch the clip below!