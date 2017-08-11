Pregnant Serena Williams Hangs Out With Mariah Carey and Her Twins After Concert -- See the Pic!

Serena Williams is very pregnant and on the move.

On Thursday night, the 35-year-old tennis pro showed up to see Mariah Carey perform in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and greeted the singer backstage, along with her 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

"With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight," Carey captioned a pic of herself and her kids posing with Williams.

Carey opened for Lionel Richie at the concert, and Williams -- who went to the show with her mother, Oracene Price -- was sure to Snapchat her love for their performances. The mom-to-be thoroughly enjoyed seeing the 47-year-old diva crooning "We Belong Together," and had an all-out singalong when Richie hit the stage.

After the show, Carey and her adorable kids indulged in some sweets at the concert after-party at Miami Beach's Sugar Factory American Brasserie. Roc was all about that cotton candy, and we don't blame him!



Williams has been keeping busy in lead-up to the birth of her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian. Last week, her friends threw her a '50s-themed baby shower, and they got all dressed up for the occasion.

