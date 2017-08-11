Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Caught Having Sex on a Train on His Honeymoon

Breaking Bad wasn’t the first time Bryan Cranston had been caught with his pants down! The 61-year-old actor recounted on Thursday’s Conan a particularly embarrassing experience that he and his wife, Robin, had while on their honeymoon.



“My beautiful wife Robin and I, who celebrated our 28th anniversary recently --admittedly a cheap applause line -- we were in Europe for our honeymoon and one of the parts of the trip was to go from Switzerland to Italy, and they said, 'Take the train,'” Cranston recalled. “The travel agent said, ‘By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It’s traditional for honeymooners to take advantage of that time.’”



“I said, ‘Are you ready to burn seven calories?’” Cranston quipped, noting that his wife wasn’t as enthusiastic about the prospect.

So when their train went into complete darkness in the third tunnel, the two lovebirds got to work.



“We’re reclining, going, and we’re enjoying our love making,” Cranston began, laughing. “Within a short period of time, I start seeing the features of my beautiful wife’s face,and I’m thinking my eyes are getting acclimated to this… Within seconds, WHAM, we’re out in broad daylight.”



With only a transparent barrier between themselves and their fellow passengers, including children, Cranston and his wife found themselves completely exposed.



“And my gorgeous wife says to me those three words you always want to hear, ‘Get off me,’” he joked.



