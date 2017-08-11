NEWS

Alex Rodriguez Opens a UFC Gym With His Daughters' Help -- But Where Was Jennifer Lopez?

by Alex Ungerman 11:27 AM PDT, August 11, 2017
Photo: UFC

Alex Rodriguez's daughters look like they can really pack a punch!

The retired baseball pro brought 12-year-old Natasha and 9-year-old Ella to the opening of his new UFC Gym in his hometown in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. Additionally, A-Rod plans to open a dozen new gyms throughout Miami-Dade County.

Photo: UFC

ET has learned that Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, was not in attendance at the event, as she was out of town working.

“He [Alex] did mention that Jennifer is an incredible athlete, they do a variety of different things when they work out together, and that he can't wait to show her his new UFC GYM location in Miami,” an eyewitness told ET.

Well, it's good to see the former New York Yankee getting some daddy-daughters athletic time!

Meanwhile, Rodriguez recently opened up about what made his relationship with J.Lo work so well.

