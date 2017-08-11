EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Fletcher on Engagement to Jordan Rodgers 1 Year Later, Why They're Not 'Rushing Into' Marriage

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are taking their time before walking down the aisle.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the former Bachelorette on Thursday as she, Becca Tilley and Sole Society hosted a Toast Friends and Fall Fashion event at the Dream Hotel's Highlight Room in Hollywood, where she opened up about what her relationship with Rodgers is like one year after their big finale.

"[Our relationship has changed] so much," Fletcher confessed. "I was telling Becca the other day, I feel like I've gotten to the point where it's been a little over a year since our finale, and I look back and our relationship has grown into something so much stronger and more beautiful than I think we even expected to happen. It's just awesome. We get each other, our relationship is good, I'm really happy."

Though the Dallas native admitted that she and Rodgers went through "hard times" adjusting to normal life after her season of The Bachelorette ended, she said they don't feel pressure to prove how happy they are.

"I think in the beginning you feel that way, but I think Jordan and I, we don't anymore," she shared. "I should be better about my social media. I'm really bad at keeping up on my Snapchat and Instagram Story but I really am trying to learn how to disconnect and to live in your moments and just enjoy people's company when you're with them."

A year later and I love you even more now @jrodgers11. I remember this day so well, and the excitement we both had waking up on this very morning. Enjoy this moment, and all the ones to come @therachlindsay! Xx A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

As far as their wedding, Fletcher confessed that they've put planning on the back burner.

"Right after we got engaged, we were like, 'We're gonna get married!' and we were talking about it and we were like, 'Whoa! OK, let's live life,'" she recalled. "We really took this last year to just really be with each other and live life and get into some normalcy, so it hasn't been a topic of conversation and we never felt pressured."

"But just last month, we were driving in the car and it kind of popped into my head. I was like, 'Maybe we should start thinking about it now,'" she added. "So, I'm kind of getting the wedding bug a bit, but at the same time, it's not something we're just going to rush into."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rodgers revealed that he would "rather not" televise their wedding, despite the couple telling ET that they were open to the idea just after their engagement.

"We've both talked about it, and that is such an intimate day for both of us that you dream about your whole life, and we don't know how a televised wedding would look," Fletcher told ET on Thursday. "If that meant that we wouldn't get to have that day exactly how we would want, then we wouldn't do it on TV, because I would never want to jeopardize that day for anything."

While Rodgers stayed home for Thursday's event, Fletcher spent time with her old Bachelor pals, like Tilley, Amanda Stanton, Ashley Iaconetti and Lauren Bushnell.

Brunchin with babes & gearing up for fall fashion w/ @solesociety @thehighlightroom #peepAsh #ad #solesocietysoiree 👯🍾 A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

"We've got everyone here!" she said. "We're here celebrating the transition to fall fashion. So as you can see, I'm wearing my fall colors, which are my favorite. It's an awesome brand and I love this stuff, and we're just having a good little brunch! Girls brunch."

"It's awesome [to get together]," she added. "I haven't seen a couple of these girls in forever because I don't live here, so it's nice to bring everyone together and just have, you know, a glass of champagne, do a little shopping, hang out, catch up."

Fletcher also got a chance to catch up with Bushnell, who came out to support her and Tilley just three months after ending her engagement to former Bachelor Ben Higgins.

"I was [surprised they broke up]," Fletcher, who made Higgins' final two with Bushnell, confessed. "You always want to see these couples work out, and I know it was kind of a different situation with us, but I have nothing but love and respect for both of them. So, it's sad. I'm sure that both of them are probably going through something."

"We'll all get to hang out with her for a bit," she said.

