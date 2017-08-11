Sarah Michelle Gellar Remembers Robin Williams on 3rd Anniversary of His Death: 'We Miss You Everyday'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to her on-screen dad.

The 40-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday to honor Robin Williams, three years after his death.

"We miss you everyday, but today especially. #RobinWilliams," Gellar, who played Williams' daughter on CBS' The Crazy Ones, wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the two.

Billy Crystal also remembered the late actor on social media, writing, "3 years later and words still don't come easily. Think of Robin today and smile."

3 years later and words still don't come easily. Think of Robin today and smile. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 11, 2017

Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014, at 63 years old.

See how his daughter, Zelda, coped with his death in the video below.