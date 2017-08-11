Playing Kim Kardashian on What Motherhood Has Taught Her: 'It's Not About Me Anymore'

Being a mother has changed Kim Kardashian West.

With two young children with husband Kanye West, and a third on the way via surrogate, the 36-year-old reality star took to her website on Friday to reflect on the lessons she's learned about motherhood on National Son and Daughter Day.

Besties A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

"I have such unconditional love for my kids," Kim said of 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint. "No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us."

"There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them," she added. "Being a mom is the most important job I have."

Mood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

You can see through Kim's social media posts of her kids, how parenthood has made her turn the lens outward much more often.

"My priorities changed when I had kids. It's not about me anymore," she said. "After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is."

"They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself," Kim revealed.

Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

And we've got to say, this new generation of Kardashians has been unrelentingly adorable so far!

