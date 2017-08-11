Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Party at Ed Sheeran Concert -- See the Cute Pics!

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate besties!

The actress and fashion designer enjoyed a fun girls night at the Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, sharing cute pics and videos from the eventful show.

"Ed Sheeran!!!! And of course 🍷@victoriabeckham #EdSheeran," Longoria wrote alongside a selfie with an adorable Snapchat filter.

Ed Sheeran!!!! And of course 🍷@victoriabeckham #EdSheeran A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

The ladies were also accompanied by Beckham's family, as well as friend Ken Paves.

Family Dinner. A post shared by Ken Paves (@kenpaves) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Throughout the night, the former Telenovela star documented their time together on her Instagram Stories, while she and the former Spice Girl enjoyed some wine.

"I like this one because it puts on eyelashes," Longoria says in one clip. "Look how gorgeous you look!"

After the show, Longoria then took a selfie with Sheran backstage. "Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights," she captioned the pic.

Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

For another memorable Beckham and Longoria night out, watch the video below.