NEWS

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Party at Ed Sheeran Concert -- See the Cute Pics!

by Liz Calvario 2:52 PM PDT, August 11, 2017
Photo: Instagram

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate besties!

The actress and fashion designer enjoyed a fun girls night at the Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, sharing cute pics and videos from the eventful show.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Hilariously Fails at Snapchat During Night Out With Eva Longoria

"Ed Sheeran!!!! And of course 🍷@victoriabeckham #EdSheeran," Longoria wrote alongside a selfie with an adorable Snapchat filter.

Ed Sheeran!!!! And of course 🍷@victoriabeckham #EdSheeran

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

The ladies were also accompanied by Beckham's family, as well as friend Ken Paves.

Family Dinner.

A post shared by Ken Paves (@kenpaves) on

RELATED: Eva Longoria Says Her Wedding was a 'Victoria Beckham Weekend': 'She Was the Best, Sweetest Person'

Throughout the night, the former Telenovela star documented their time together on her Instagram Stories, while she and the former Spice Girl enjoyed some wine.

"I like this one because it puts on eyelashes," Longoria says in one clip. "Look how gorgeous you look!"

🍷 #VictoriaBeckham #EvaLongoria #LA @victoriabeckham @evalongoria

A post shared by Victoria Beckham France (@victoriabfrance) on

👑 #VictoriaBeckham #EvaLongoria #LA @victoriabeckham @evalongoria

A post shared by Victoria Beckham France (@victoriabfrance) on

The gang 🔥 #VictoriaBeckham #EvaLongoria #KenPaves #LA @victoriabeckham @evalongoria @kenpaves

A post shared by Victoria Beckham France (@victoriabfrance) on

🍷🇺🇸 #VictoriaBeckham #EvaLongoria @victoriabeckham @evalongoria

A post shared by Victoria Beckham France (@victoriabfrance) on

RELATED: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Featured on the First Cover of ‘HOLA! USA’ Magazine

After the show, Longoria then took a selfie with Sheran backstage. "Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights," she captioned the pic.

Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

For another memorable Beckham and Longoria night out, watch the video below.

RELATED SLIDESHOW
Rock Out With These Stars on Tour
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET