Salma Hayek Shows Off Amazing Bikini Bod While Taking Outdoor Shower -- See the Pic!

Water does a body good!

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy snap of herself taking an outdoor shower.

"#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans," Hayek captioned a shot of herself enjoying a cool stream with her arms in the air.

The 50-year-old actress recently opened up about staying in shape, revealing that she loves her "curves."

"I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'" Hayek, who married François-Henri Pinault in 2009, said in an interview with The Edit. "But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."

"I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve," she adds of her curvaceous figure. "I love the word 'curvy.' It's artistic. A straight line can be boring."

