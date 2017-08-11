Anna Paquin Has the Best Response to BBC News Accidentally Showing Her Breasts on TV: '#PhotoBoobed'

Anna Paquin is having an absolute field day over an accidental NSFW boob slip.
BBC News accidentally showed footage of the True Blood star's breasts (from a topless scene on the HBO show) on live television -- something that was caught on a computer screen in the background, thanks to some seriously eagle-eyed viewers. Word got out to the 35-year-old actress and she found the whole situation hilarious.
"Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest s**t I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple," Paquin tweeted, going on to retweet and respond to fans getting in on the fun, at one point sharing the hashtag, "PhotoBoobed."
Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest shit I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple https://t.co/wDJPXhIZWA— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017
#photoboobed https://t.co/IIYQQs07Mk— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017
"MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS," she tweeted (the subtweet thread between Paquin, her husband Stephen Moyer, and True Blood co-star Robert Kazinsky is absolutely worth the read).
BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten https://t.co/aUzwiKhqIZ via @telegraphnews MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017
Paquin tweeted at a fan commending her sense of humor, "It's objectively funny!," and also made light of the reports that the British news channel was "looking into the matter."
"What's there to look into? My t**s photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera😜," she gleefully responded.
"looking into the matter"? What's there to look into my tits photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera😜 https://t.co/HoanXPhaxN— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017
Paquin's True Blood co-star Evan Rachel Wood even got in on the fun, tweeting, "I really wish the word accidentally was in quotation marks. This is great. 😂."
I really wish the word accidentally was in quotation marks. This is great. 😂 https://t.co/qqK91HBv4S— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) August 11, 2017
Obviously, True Blood alums have a true sense of comedy!
Meanwhile, Paquin's husband recently gushed to ET about the couple's adorable 5-year-old twins, Poppy and Charlie.
