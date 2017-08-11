FKA Twigs Hangs Out With Model After Robert Pattinson Says They're 'Kind of' Engaged

FKA Twigs doesn't seem too concerned about Robert Pattinson's non-committal comment about their relationship.

The 29-year-old singer was photographed hanging out with model Brieuc Breitenstein in Ibiza on Wednesday.

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, sports a cute crop top, Calvin Klein undies and baggy jeans in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Breitenstein, wearing black sweats and a blue baseball cap, stays close by Twigs' side, even nuzzling her hair at one point.

Fans started to question Twigs and Pattinson's relationship status after the Twilight star told Howard Stern that he and Twigs are "kind of" engaged following his 2015 proposal. The two started dating in 2014.

Pattinson has since been spotted with Katy Perry​,​ though an eyewitness told ET that he and the singer "never showed any PDA" during their restaurant outing earlier this month.

