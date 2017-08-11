Scott Porter and Wife Welcome Baby Girl -- See the Sweet Pics!

Scott Porter is a dad again!

The Friday Night Lights star welcomed baby No. 2 with wife Kelsey on Thursday, taking to Instagram to share the news.

"Hello, World!!! My name is Clover Ash Porter," the 38-year-old actor shared to Instagram on Friday. "I'm 9.3 lbs, 20 1/2 Inches, and have a 37.5 CM Head."

On Thursday night, Porter shared a sweet daddy-daughter pic with his newborn, writing, "Sweet dreams, world."

Sweet Dreams, world. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

MORE: 'Friday Night Lights' Star Scott Porter and His Wife Are Expecting a Girl -- See the Cute Reveal!

Little Clover's 2-year-old big brother, McCoy, was born in May 2015. Porter and his ​wife ​wed in 2013.

Last month, Kelsey shared a pic of the baby's crib to Instagram, writing, "Baby girl's nursery #cantwait #almosthere."

Baby girl's nursery #cantwait #almosthere A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kiwiporter) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Congratulations to the happy family!