'The Voice' Season 13 Coaches Pose For Adorably Cheesy Beach Pics

There's no better way to welcome Jennifer Hudson to the crew than with a beach party!

The 35-year-old singer joined fellow Voice coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for a fun beach day, posing for tons of adorably cheesy photos.

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Levine on Bringing in Joe Jonas as His 'Voice' Mentor: 'He's a Beautiful Man'

Executive producer Mark Burnett and host Carson Daly also hit the beach for some fun. Check out the photos below:

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Video of Jennifer Hudson Singing During 'The Voice' Auditions: 'Consider My Chair TURNT'

Burnett dished all about the changes coming to The Voice while speaking with ET in June. Hear what he said in the video below.

Season 13 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.