Jamie Bell Knew He Wanted to Marry Kara Mara 'Very Quickly,' Talks Dedication to His Son

Jamie Bell knew that he and Kate Mara were meant to be!

The 31-year-old actor opens up about knowing he instantly wanted to marry the House of Cards actress and his love for his 4-year-old son in the latest issue of ES Magazine.

Bell and Mara worked together on 2015's Fantastic Four and began dating shortly after filming the superhero movie. The couple tied the knot in Los Angeles in July.

"There was an instant connection, like we’d known one another forever," Bell said in the interview. "It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married."

Bell was previously married to Evan Rachel Wood for two years before divorcing in 2014. The two share a 4-year-old son.

"Without question, the thing I’m proudest of achieving is my son," Bell expressed. "I’m obsessed. Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him. It’s almost kind of painful, that thing when you are falling into something so unconditionally.”

The actor's father left him and his mother before he was born. Now, after becoming a father,​ he has become more understanding of how difficult it is to be a good parent.

"It’s difficult raising a child. It’s really stressful. It requires a lot of you," ​Bell shared. "You have to sacrifice your life and some people don’t want to do that. It’s not particularly noble, but I could see why the easier thing is to leave."

​But Bell emphasized that he would never walk out on his own son. "F**k no! You can’t be thinking, 'I'm doing this because no one ever gave me this experience.' The thing is not to love from a place of anger because that is potentially devastating," he replied.

As far as co-parenting goes​, he and Wood are on good terms and maintain a healthy relationship when it comes to raising their son.

"As kids from divorced parents we understood very quickly the importance of maintaining a good relationship,” Bell explained. "I think that is also a generational thing: we learned from our elders that it’s better if you have to share a space with someone to be able to look them in the eye. If you succeed, the kid succeeds."

