Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Pic With a 'Ring' on That Finger

Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend, Chris Powell, are the cutest!

On Friday, the 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars champ shared an adorable picture on of herself and Powell with rings on that special finger -- but it isn't what you think!

RELATED Bindi Irwin & Boyfriend Chandler Powell Cheer On Her Brother Robert During His 'Tonight Show' Appearance

"When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead! Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay! 💎❤️💍😘 @chandlerpowell," Irwin wrote alongside a selfie of the two wearing matching ring pops.

When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead! Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay! 💎❤️💍😘 @chandlerpowell A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

The pair appeared to have had a "perfect day in Far North Queensland," according to the 20-year-old wakeboarder, who Instagrammed a snap of the two holding a scrub python earlier in the day.

The perfect day in Far North Queensland with my girl and a scrub python ❤🐍 A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

RELATED: Bindi Irwin's Boyfriend Shares Sweet Birthday Message: 'Loving You Will Always Be the Greatest Blessing'

Irwin and Powell met while he was visiting the Australia Zoo in November 2013 and later began dating long-distance. Last month, he dedicated a sweet post to Irwin on her 19th birthday.

"Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met," he began his post. "We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile."

Watch below for more on the adorable lovebirds.