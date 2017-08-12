Creepy New 'American Horror Story: Cult' Trailers Are Here and They'll Give You Nightmares

Don’t watch these videos before bed.

Two new trailers for the seventh season of American Horror Story have dropped, and though both are only a few seconds long, they will leave you shook.

The upcoming season of the popular FX series will be centered around the 2016 president election.

“The season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February. “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

In a recent interview with ET, Billy Eichner revealed that he gets to be “dramatic and violent and sexual” on the show.

“People may not be prepared to see that side of me,” the 38-year-old actor added.

Although last year’s sixth season was shrouded in secrecy -- the theme, Roanoke, wasn’t actually revealed until the premiere -- Murphy and FX execs decided to give fans a bit of a preview this year.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Check out the video below to hear more about the frightening upcoming season.