Cara Delevingne Is Living Her Best Life While Celebrating 25th Birthday in Mexico -- See the Pics!

Happy birthday, Cara Delevingne!

The model turned 25 on Saturday, and celebrated the big day the only way she knows how -- with a week-long vacation with her girls in Mexico.

Friends like Adwoa Aboa, Jamie Winstone, Alice Dellal, Georgia May Jagger, and Mary Charteris hopped on a private jet with the birthday girl last week, where they then settled down at Chablé, a five-star resort located less than half an hour from the city of Mérida on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

Best day EVER A post shared by Sophia Kerrison (@sophia.kerrison) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Team Delevingne! A post shared by Chloe Delevingne (@cdelevingne) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The ladies enjoyed a little topless time by the pool, sightseeing in matching outfits and some fun in the sun on the island of Holbox.

Speechless A post shared by Mary Charteris/Furze (@marycharteris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Don't need no short dick man... A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

💕💕💕 A post shared by Christabel Reed (@christabel_rose) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

I ❤️🇲🇽 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Sophia Kerrison (@sophia.kerrison) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

01-21-DO-1 #babestation A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

While Delevingne surely got epic gifts as she hit a quarter century, our favorite are these matching T-shirts with her face on them.

Going down a storm with the ladies!!!Massive big ups to @homageteesuk for creating this sick ass t-shirt for me. Paying homage to my one of a kind bestie @caradelevingne A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

The actress appears to be enjoying a much-needed break after killing it on her Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets press tour. See more in the video below.