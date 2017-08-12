Nina Dobrev Remembers Her Beloved Cat in Touching Tribute: ‘Missing Your Sandpaper Kisses’

Nina Dobrev is missing her feline friend.

The Vampire Diaries alum took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet tribute to her cat, Lynx, who passed away earlier this year.

“A day doesn't go by that I don't think about my sleeping angel,” the 28-year-old wrote. “Especially on #Internationalcatday. Rest In Peace beautiful girl. Missing your sandpaper kisses terribly, my Lynx.”

Lynx had been a part of her life for 18 years before her passing in March. Dobrev memorialized her at the time, gushing over how much “joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses” she had given her over the years.

“I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands,” the Toronto native wrote. “You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable.”

