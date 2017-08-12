Todd Chrisley Wishes Daughter Savannah a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message: ‘How I Love This Girl’

Todd Chrisley is one proud papa!
Chrisley Knows Best star and family patriarch Todd Chrisley took to Instagram on Friday to wish a happy birthday to his daughter, Savannah, who just celebrated her 20th birthday.
“Oh how I love this girl @savannahchrisley,” the real estate developer wrote. “Happy Birthday my sweet girl! I am so proud to be your dad! #cantbelieveyouare20 #happybirthday”
Savannah also got some birthday love from her new beau, NBA basketball player Luke Kennard.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Wish I was there to celebrate with you,” the 21-year-old wrote. “I hope you have the best day and I can't wait to see you again!”
The lovebirds confirmed they were dating in June, around the same time Kennard was drafted to the Detroit Pistons.
Savannah shared a sweet selfie of the pair at the time, gushing that Kennard is “her guy.” Kennard also took to Instagram to confirm his new relationship, posting photos of him and Savannah in NYC.
“We took over NYC.... and Detroit is next! Thankful for the support she has given me,” Kennard wrote. “Beyond blessed with this girl in my life!”
