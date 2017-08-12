Julianne Hough Goes on Girls' Trip With High School Besties: '11 Years in the Making'

Days after returning from her honeymoon, Julianne Hough is off on another trip!

This time, however, the Dancing With the Stars judge made time for her girls.

"It only took 11 years to make this happen. But my high school besties and I finally went on a girls trip," Hough captioned a cute snap of herself surrounded by her BFFs. "We miss you @kandymarlowe & @mikeannebailey #kristyisthenewestishy #11yearsinthemaking #isheswiththefishes #imonaboat #cruisenobooze 🚢🐋⚓️🏔🎣🐻🚣🏼🐺."

We still can't get over the 29-year-old dancer's gorgeous honeymoon -- and neither can her brother, Derek Hough!

"Julianne is killing life right now," Derek told ET last week. "She is just killing it! Her wedding was literally the best week of my life. It was the most fun, exciting and perfect, perfection, beautiful, magical thing I've ever experienced."

"Their honeymoon photos were pretty," he added. "It's actually kind of a joke. It was actually a joke, because we [all] spent so much time together [around the wedding]. I was joking, like, 'Oh, you're going to take me, right? For the honeymoon? I'm going to be there.'"

