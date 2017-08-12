Vin Diesel Announces ‘Fast & Furious’ Live Tour

Fast & Furious is going global.

Vin Diesel took to Facebook Live on Wednesday to announce that the Fast & Furious franchise will now be a live show.

"As you know, my work with Fast & Furious never ends, which I'm grateful for because of you all," the 50-year-old actor said. "So now, I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state-of-the-art, something no one's ever seen before, which is a live show. I think it's first gonna be a show at the O2 Arena in London that's gonna go all over the world and we're really excited about it. But it'll be a way for you to kind of see the action firsthand."

"I'm in the middle of shooting it right now," he added. "It's amazing how many studios there are in New York City now."

According to the Fast & Furious Live website, this show is sure to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The show will recreate some crowd favorite stunts from the eight-film franchise, so much so that “you’ll feel the heat from flaming, nitrous charged exhausts” and “wonder ‘how’d they do that’ as scene after scene unfolds.”

The Fast & Furious Live global tour is set to hit the road January 2018.

