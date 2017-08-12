Lauren Bushnell Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Devin Antin, Flaunts PDA

Lauren Bushnell is Instagram official with her new beau!

The former Bachelor shared her first pic of herself with Devin Antin on Instagram on Saturday.

"Dibs," Bushnell wrote alongside the cute pic.

The blogger also flaunted PDA with Antin on her Instagram Story, leaning in for a sweet kiss.

ET exclusively caught up with Bushnell on Thursday, when she gave her first on-camera interview since her May split from Ben Higgins. The blonde beauty revealed that despite their breakup, the two have no bad blood -- but she is extra "protective" over her new relationship with Antin.

"I have nothing negative to say about Ben," she shared. "He's such a good person. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, it's just more like… sometimes it doesn't work, and the pressure [of getting married] obviously is an added element. But I don't think that's necessarily what caused a breakup."

"I'm very protective over [this new relationship], because it's someone that I've known for a while," Bushnell explained. "We had a friendship established before I even went on The Bachelor. When you go through a breakup -- for me, at least -- that was the last thing on my mind. I wanted to just take the time to, like, take a deep breath and think back on things that happened and just kind of reset a little bit."

"So, it wasn't necessarily planned, if you will," she added. "It's a friendship, and because of that friendship first, I'm also very protective of it. So, I haven't really shared a lot about it, but I'm very happy."

