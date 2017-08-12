Madonna Shares Sweet Snap of Twin Daughters at Soccer Practice

Get a woman who can do both.

Madonna may be an global superstar, but she is also a soccer mom! The 58-year-old mother-of-six took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her 4-year-old twin daughters, Stelle and Estere, geared up for soccer practice.

“Going in!” she captioned the fun pic of the girls in their uniforms. “Saturday sesh!”

Earlier this week, the “Ray of Light” singer shared a few other family photos, this time of the twins with their older brother, 11-year-old David.

Madonna confirmed in February that she had adopted the twins from Malawi. David, along with her adopted daughter Mercy James, 11, were also born in the African country.

In addition to her four adopted children, the singer also has two biological children, 20-year-old Lourdes Leon and 17-year-old Rocco Ritchie.

