Bella Hadid Rocks Sexy Leather Looks in Latest Cover Shoot -- See the Pics!

There is nothing this girl can’t pull off.
Bella Hadid is the September cover girl for Elle Russia, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share some fun and feisty looks from her shoot.
The 20-year-old model rocked multiple leather dresses in the photos, even sprawling across a staircase in one snap.
