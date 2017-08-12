Playing Aaron Carter 'Shocked' By Overwhelming Support After Opening Up About His Sexuality

Aaron Carter is feeling the love.

The 29-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday to thank fans for their support since opening up about his sexuality.

"I was in shock!!" Carter wrote of fans' embracing him during his performance at gay bar Hamburger Mary's near his hometown in Brandon, Florida, on Friday. "It was an emotional night in a lot of ways."

In a video obtained by TMZ, the singer is shown breaking down into tears as the audience chanted his name.

"I just want to thank you for all your love and support in the LGBT community and my announcement. It means a lot," he said. "Yes, I am a bisexual man. That motherf**ker right there is gorgeous. You're gorgeous. He's kind of cute."

"It is what it is. I am who I am," he continued, before playing the crowd a new song, "Hard to Love," which he wrote about his ex-girlfriend, Madison Parker. "I wrote this song about my ex girlfriend that just left, so bye Felicia. This song is about her."

"I just wanted to say thank you for believing in me, guys," he said through tears. "Even if you don't, I still love you."

Carter seemed to further open up about his split with Madison on Saturday, tweeting, "Some people aren't loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you. Once their needs change so do their loyalties as I've learned."

"Being single isn't fun I'm not gonna lie. But I'm gonna do it for awhile for myself," he said. "My decision and choices are apart of me, no matter what the outcome may be."

