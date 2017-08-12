Leah Remini Shares Photos From 'Kevin Can Wait' Set: 'Amazing First Week'

Kevin James and Leah Remini are together again!

In June, CBS announced that Remini would be returning as a series regular on the second season of Kevin Can Wait, following the untimely departure of Kevin’s wife in season one, Erinn Hayes.

Remini will star alongside her King of Queens husband Kevin James as Vanessa Cellucci, a wise-cracking undercover police woman.

Season two of the sitcom has officially started shooting, and Remini took to Instagram on Friday to share a first look of life on set.

“It's been an amazing first week on @kevincanwaitcbs, so blessed that I had my family with me,” the 47-year-old actress wrote. “Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!”

Remini recently opened up about reprising her character on The Late Show after guest-starring in just two episodes last season.

“At the end of his first season, I played his ex-partner. We were cops together, we were detectives together. So I just come back as that character,” Remini explained of her role.

When CBS executives were asked if Remini and James’ Kevin Can Wait reunion is just a roundabout way of rebooting King of Queens, they quickly shot the notion down.

"I don’t think so,” said Thom Sherman, CBS programming executive. “The show speaks for itself and stands for itself. Obviously, the chemistry [between Kevin James and Leah Remini] was amazing in the stunt episodes.”

The second season of Kevin Can Wait premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.