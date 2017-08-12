Derek Hough and Sterling K. Brown Have Epic Dance-Off While Mandy Moore Shares BTS Pic From 'This Is Us'

We're incredibly impressed by Sterling K. Brown's dance skills!

The 41-year-old actor showed off his moves in an epic dance battle with Derek Hough on Friday.

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown on Fears of 'This Is Us' Sophomore Slump and Secrecy Over Season 2 Premiere's Final Scene

"My man @sterlingkbrown has moves #nbc #thisisus #dancing #robot," Hough captioned a video of their dance-off.

My man @sterlingkbrown has moves #nbc #thisisus #dancing #robot A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Aug 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Though it's unclear what prompted the battle, this isn't the first time Brown has gotten down on Instagram. In fact, the actor posted another "impromptu dance session" last Sunday.

A little impromptu dance session with my homey @nichelle egging me on! #goodtimes A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

EXCLUSIVE: Why Sterling K. Brown Is Keeping It All in Perspective

While Brown gets his boogie on, his This Is Us mom, Mandy Moore, has been hard at work.

"And that's a wrap on episode 3 for me. Happy weekend, folks! #thisisus 📷by @zoehaymakeup," she wrote alongside a sweet BTS photo of herself on set.

And that's a wrap on episode 3 for me. Happy weekend, folks! #thisisus 📷by @zoehaymakeup A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

RELATED: 'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Teases All the Ways Jack Doesn't Die in Season 2

Moore recently revealed to ET that she'll be bringing more of her musical talents to the show's second season.

"There may be some singing coming up, I'm just saying," she dished. "I don't know if it'll be [Chrissy Metz and I] together or us by ourselves. Might be happening."

See more in the video below.