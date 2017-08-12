Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Attend Friends' Wedding in Italy -- See the Pics!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd go glam!

The newlyweds attended their friends, Ashley and Johnny’s, wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on Saturday -- and took to social media to show off their fabulous ensembles.

RELATED: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Share Pics From Italian Honeymoon: 'First Trip Away Just the Two of Us’



“Wedding time with my loves. So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo,” Murgatroyd captioned her fabulous Instagram slideshow. The Dancing With the Stars pro looked exquisite in a bright red, strapless maxi gown, which she accessorized with a black choker and cherry lips. Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy looked dapper in a crisp white button-up shirt and black suit.

Wedding time with my loves. ❤️💃🏼 So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

The 37-year-old dancer also shared a handful of snaps on his Instagram, showing off his beautiful lady.

❤️ @petamurgatroyd #nosleeptillcomo 📸: @iamvalc A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

❤️🖤 #nosleeptillcomo 📸: @iamvalc A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

❤️🖤 #nosleeptillcomo 📸: @iamvalc A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

WATCH: Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Baby Son Gets His First Dance Lesson From Uncle Val - See the Sweet Video



The couple was also joined by Maks brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, who shared a gorgeous black-and-white pic of the bride and groom.

“To a beautiful life spent celebrating one another. You've become one, now may you multiply bringing life into this world. May God bless you and strengthen this beautiful union for a lifetime to come. #TheLennons #nosleeptillcomo,” he wrote.

to a beautiful life spent celebrating one another. You've become one, now may you multiply bringing life into this world. May God bless you and strengthen this beautiful union for a lifetime to come. #TheLennons #nosleeptillcomo A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Maks and Peta have been documenting their time in Italy all week, sharing gorgeous snaps of the two together and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Villa Corte del Lago, Lake Como. Stormy and stunning here. ❤️ A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

First wedding with my Mr! ❤️ So happy to be in Lake Como with the whole fam. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

For more on their travels, watch the video below.