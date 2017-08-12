Jordin Sparks and Boyfriend Dana Isaiah Make Red Carpet Debut -- See the Pic!

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah are red carpet official!

The 27-year-old singer and her boyfriend posed for photographers together at the 2017 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy Comedy Date Night -- See the Cute Pic!

The American Idol winner was all smiles and looked radiant in a royal blue sheath dress, which she accessorized with black pumps. Meanwhile, Isaiah opted for a grey suit with a black button-up shirt and lavender handkerchief.

Later that night, Sparks took the stage and was one of the evening's performers.

RELATED: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Attend Friends' Wedding in Italy -- See the Pics!



The couple has been going steady for a while, frequently sharing adorable pictures of each other on Instagram.

My ride & thrive. ✨ A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

One more sleep, Grinch. 💚 A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Earlier this month, Isaiah dedicated a sweet post to Sparks on National Girlfriend Day, writing, "Shoutout to a real one ❤️🔒," alongside a pic of the two kissing in front of the sunset.

Shoutout to a real one ❤️🔒 #nationalgirlfriendday #theygotanationaldayforeverything 😂 📸: @clairectill A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

For another couple who recently made it official, watch below.