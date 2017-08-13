EXCLUSIVE: RHONY's Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy Split

Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill and her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, have ended their relationship, a source tells ET.

The source says that Radziwill and Kenworthy are officially over, months after he moved out, as depicted on an episode of RHONY. Kenworthy, 32, is now living downtown. The source adds that the breakup has been "really difficult" for the both of them, and though they have struggled to come to terms with it, they remain friendly.

Radziwill's rep tells ET, "I never comment on Carole's personal life."

Rumors began swirling about the breakup when the 53-year-old RHONY star recently unfollowed her chef beau on Instagram. And according to previous episodes of the hit Bravo TV series, living together clearly took its toll on the couple.

"Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable," Radziwill said during confessional on the show. "I didn't want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I'm not that girl."

The star added during a conversation with friend and co-star Bethenny Frankel, "It's not like we don't love each other. I feel like there's balance again. Our relationship is not one where we should be living together."

News of their breakup comes less than two weeks after another notable RHONY split -- Luann de Lesseps announced via Twitter that she and husband Tom D'Agostino were divorcing after just seven months of marriage.

