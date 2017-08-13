'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Dumped on Her Anniversary After Planning Couple's Vacation

Stassi Schroeder's anniversary with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher didn't go quite as planned.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old reality star tweeted that Meagher broke up with her on their anniversary. Just one day before, Schroeder professed her love for the radio host in a now-deleted post.

"Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico," Schroeder wrote on Sunday. "Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you're coming w me now."

NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: A Day in the Life of Stassi Schroeder, the Loveliest, Bit**iest, Realest Reality Star of Them All

Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you're coming w me now. — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) August 12, 2017

Schroeder is of course referencing the plot of the 2008 Sex and the City movie, when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) gets cold feet on his wedding day to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). Carrie ended up going on their planned honeymoon with her BFFs, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

On Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star shared an image of Carrie lashing out at Mr. Big.

"@Rachaelnobrien, will you accompany me to Mexico, close the shades & feed me oatmeal on the trip I planned? If I see any ❤ sh**, I may die," she wrote.

Currently.... @rachaelnobrien, will you accompany me to Mexico, close the shades & feed me oatmeal on the trip I planned? If I see any ❤ shit, I may die. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Schroeder and Meagher have been involved in a rocky relationship for the past four years. During an episode from Vanderpump Rules in January, Schroeder broke down over their breakup at the time.

"It's really hard, because my family really likes Patrick, and my friends like him, too," she shared. "I'm used to people just being like, 'Your boyfriend's an a**hole.' So, what happens if I wake up a year from now and I'm like, 'That was a f**king huge mistake to breakup?'"

NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Teases 'Most Intense' Reunion Ever

Last December, she told ET she thought Meagher was "the one."

"I think he's a wonderful person… but right now, we do not mix well," she said at the time. "We fight. We fought way too much, it was way too up and down, we're both so stubborn… It's not like there wasn't enough love, that was there.”

Watch below: