Khloe Kardashian on Why Tristan Thompson is 'The Best Relationship’ She’s Been In & Her Fears About Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her romance with Canadian basketballer Tristan Thompson, calling it the “best relationship” she’s ever been in and sharing the most “scary” thing about the prospect of starting a family with the athlete.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star talked to the Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine about her stance on getting married again and the possibility of starting a family.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” Kardashian said. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.”

Kardashian -- who filed for divorce from NBA star Lamar Odom in 2013, after four years of marriage -- added that she and her fellow Christian beau share the same “belief system and morals,” which makes their relationship easier.

She also shared how Thompson, whom she’s been dating for a year, is protective of the entire Kardashian clan and makes her feel secure and loved.

“My boyfriend is very protective of me,” she gushed. “Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life.”

“The best thing is that we’re able to communicate about anything, and I think a lot of relationships don’t flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat,” Kardashian added.

While the Revenge Body star said Thompson is a great father to his 8-month-old son, Prince (from a previous relationship), she admitted she’s in no rush to pop out babies herself.

“I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure,” she said. “Tristan is a great and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together.”

“Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years,” she added. “My sisters and I bother my mom all the time, so it’s not like when they’re 18, you don’t worry about them again. You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary.”

For now, she’s happy playing aunt to her siblings’ children, calling her place “the fun house” for her nieces and nephews.

“We do arts and crafts and bake a lot," she shared. "We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I’m like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them we have dance parties. I love to give their moms the evening off.”

