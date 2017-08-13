Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Cozy Up At Ed Sheeran Concert Months After Split -- See the Pic!

No "respectful, loving space" here!

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were spotted getting pretty close at Ed Sheeran's Staples Center concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Bloom and his possible on-again girlfriend covered up in jackets and baseball caps during the show, but that didn't stop fans from recognizing the pair as they cuddled up on Saturday. An eyewitness tells ET that "Orlando put his arm around Katy's waist several times, and at one point, she sat on his lap."

"Orlando seemed to be having a great time and really seemed to enjoy the concert, even dancing at one point," the eyewitness says, adding that the two were sitting in first row floor seats with a side view of the stage. "Katy was more laid back and seemed to just be listening and taking it all in."

A second eyewitness who saw Perry and Bloom backstage near the dressing rooms after the concert tells ET that "They seemed to be happy and uplifted. They were holding hands."

"They all seemed to be having the time of their lives! They looked to be enjoying the music. They danced a lot," a third eyewitness at the concert told ET. "[Bloom] held and hugged her from behind."

The pair's reps announced in February that the two were taking "respectful, loving space" after nearly a year together, but Saturday's concert wasn't the first time they've reunited.