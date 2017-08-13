Elsa Pataky Carries Husband Chris Hemsworth in Adorable Birthday Message: 'My Koala Bear'

Happy birthday, Chris Hemsworth!

The Thor star turned 34 on Friday, and celebrated with a romantic weekend away with his wife, Elsa Pataky, on Australia's Orpheus Island.

Pataky and Hemsworth were two of just 28 guests on the secluded hideaway on the Great Barrier Reef, and if the actor didn't get enough of the VIP treatment from the exclusive resort, he also got some pampering from his wife!

"Happy birthday to my koala bear!! @chrishemsworth. best weekend ever!" Pataky captioned a cute shot of herself carrying her husband. "Love you always and forever!! #shitimstrong 💪😜 #paradise @orpheusisland @australia ❤️❤️."

ET recently sat down with Hemsworth in New York City, where he revealed that Pataky has kept him "healthy" throughout the years.

"She's great at just kind of being incredibly optimistic that it'll work out," he explained. "I'm not pessimistic, but I'm certainly cautious at times or kind of concerned, 'Oh, what if this happens, or this, or this?' And she's like, 'It's fine. You're on a good thing.'"

"She makes me enjoy it, you know. She makes me kind of just go, 'You've worked your a** off. Now have fun. Enjoy it. And continue to work and apply that same sort of, you know, commitment, but you're allowed to enjoy it too,'" he added.

